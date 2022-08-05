Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.4 %

RS traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average is $181.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.



