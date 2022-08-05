Polytrade Price Down 5.7% This Week (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $596,681.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

