Polymath (POLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.52 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $207.87 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00266351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

