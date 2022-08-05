Polychain Monsters Trading Down 16% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005384 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $433,692.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,032.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

