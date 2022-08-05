pNetwork Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,454,272 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.