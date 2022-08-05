Pivotal Research Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Hold

Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.2 %

SIRI stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.