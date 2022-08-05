Piper Sandler Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

