Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $7.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

