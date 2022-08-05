Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $7.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,642. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $77,871,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.