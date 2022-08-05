Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

