Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $2,787,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 3,949,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,907. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

