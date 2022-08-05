Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $2,787,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 3,949,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,907. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PING has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
