Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. 271,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.