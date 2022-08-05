Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 751 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $977,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,004. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

