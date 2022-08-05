Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 240,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,756,926. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.