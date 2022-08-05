Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $227.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

