Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 19.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.