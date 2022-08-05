Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.65% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IOCT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 12,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.