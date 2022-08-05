Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.37% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.99. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $40.66.
