Pillar Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1,286.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

