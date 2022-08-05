Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,123.80 or 0.99870341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00220101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00251780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00118782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,819,193 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

