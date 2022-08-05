Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

PECO opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

