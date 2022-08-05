Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 53,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

