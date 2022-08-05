Phala Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.07 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $3.91 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

