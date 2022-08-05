Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Perficient Stock Down 4.6 %

PRFT stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 300,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.