Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,753,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV remained flat at $38.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

