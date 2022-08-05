Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 920 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

