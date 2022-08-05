Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

