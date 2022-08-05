Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,363,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.65. 55,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.