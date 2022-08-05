Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 37,300 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,490,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 289,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,636 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

