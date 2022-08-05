PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The stock had a trading volume of 159,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.49. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

