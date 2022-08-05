PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PNNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 5,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

