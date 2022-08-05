PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.66 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $522.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.