Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

