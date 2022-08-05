Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 39000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

