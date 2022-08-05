Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Peanut has a total market cap of $141,848.56 and $210,182.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

