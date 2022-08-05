PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,553. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

