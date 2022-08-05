PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $124.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $95.32. 491,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

