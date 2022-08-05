PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 782,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.