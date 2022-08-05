PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 510,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PayPal

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

