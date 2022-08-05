Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wolfe Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.3 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $11.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,719. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

