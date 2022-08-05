Paul Donovan Purchases 1,100 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Woodward Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WWD traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $95.17. 7,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.