Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of PATK opened at $57.14 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

