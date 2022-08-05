Parthenon LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

