Parthenon LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,656,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.