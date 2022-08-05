Parkland (TSE:PKI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Parkland (TSE:PKIGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.75. 491,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$40.87.

Parkland (TSE:PKIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2558258 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.