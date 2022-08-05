Parkland (TSE:PKI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.75. 491,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$40.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2558258 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

