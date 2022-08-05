Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $445,752. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

