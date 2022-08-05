Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%.
Paragon 28 Trading Down 2.2 %
FNA stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.
Insider Transactions at Paragon 28
In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.