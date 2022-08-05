Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 2.2 %

FNA stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

