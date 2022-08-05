Parachute Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,594.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $499,958.06 and approximately $54,594.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.