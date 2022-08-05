Papp L Roy & Associates Has $25.88 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Visa by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 50,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Visa by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.