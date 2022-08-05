PANTHEON X (XPN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $656,167.07 and approximately $1,873.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

